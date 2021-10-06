Before his execution in Missouri, Ernest Lee Johnson said his final words.

Ernest Johnson was executed on Tuesday for murdering three employees at a convenience shop in 1994 with a hammer.

Johnson, 61, died at the state jail in Bonne Terre after receiving a pentobarbital injection.

According to the Associated Press, Johnson began the procedure by silently mouthing things to relatives. He pushed out his cheeks and swallowed hard as his breathing grew heavy. Within seconds, all movement came to a halt.

He was pronounced dead nine minutes after the dose was given, at 6:11 p.m. local time (7:11 p.m. ET).

Johnson apologized and thanked his counsel in his final written statement, dated Monday.

The message stated, “I am sorry and remorse for what I have done.” “I want to express how much I love my family and friends, and how grateful I am for everything my lawyer [sic]has done for me. They treated me as though I were a member of their family.

“I adore them all, and I thank everyone who has prayed for me from the bottom of my heart. With all my heart and soul, I love the Lord. If I am executed, I have no idea where I will go to heaven. Because I beseech him to pardon me.”

Since being convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in the 1994 murders of Mary Bratcher, 46, Mable Scruggs, 57, and Fred Jones, 58, Johnson has been on death row. A claw hammer was used to beat all three employees of a Casey’s convenience store in Columbia.

Following Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s refusal to grant clemency on Monday, the state proceeded through with Johnson’s execution.

Despite his attorney’s allegations that it would violate the 8th Amendment’s restriction on the execution of mentally handicapped individuals, he was sentenced to death. Advocates who had called for Johnson’s execution to be stopped included Pope Francis.

The pope “wishes to lay before you the simple fact of Mr. Johnson’s humanity and the sacredness of every human life,” according to a letter delivered to Parson last week.

Johnson’s counsel argued the Missouri Supreme Court had declined to postpone the execution despite “strong evidence of persistently low IQ scores, consistently poor academic achievement,” in a later court petition seeking the United States Supreme Court to intervene. This is a condensed version of the information.