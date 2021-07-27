Before going public, Robinhood would sell up to $770 million in shares to customers.

a well-known brokerage app Robinhood is taking an unusual step in the stock market by allowing users to purchase up to $770 million worth of its initial public offering (IPO) shares before the company goes public.

The scheme also has dangers if investors sell their shares rapidly, as stock is often only available to institutional investors and corporate insiders before it goes public. On Thursday, Robinhood will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker code “HOOD.”

The company estimates that $770 million worth of shares will be given to customers, based on a $40 per share offering price. The price was set as the midpoint of a range of $38 to $42 per share in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week.

Robinhood is valued at up to $35 billion, with up to a third of its IPO shares accessible to ordinary investors before it goes public on Thursday.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

If shares rise in value after they debut, early access could give investors a significant advantage. According to Renaissance Capital, the average U.S. IPO returned 14.5 percent from the offer price on day one between 2001 and 2020. So far this year, the increase has been even bigger, at 34%. This year’s average first-day return for IPOs that raised at least $100 million is 25%.

Expanding early access beyond Wall Street insiders, however, is risky, especially since Robinhood is making so much of its product available to customers via its own trading platform. According to Matt Kennedy, senior IPO market strategist at Renaissance Capital, the strategy could backfire if many individual investors, sometimes known as retail traders, swap their shares for a quick profit rather than keep them.

“The major disadvantage, and the reason this is so unusual,” Kennedy explained, “is that issuers normally place a high value on the investment bank’s ability to place the shares with institutional, long-only investors that understand the business, believe in it, and have done their homework.” “Because retail traders have a reputation for flipping, this could lead to increased volatility.”

While allowing private investors the opportunity to purchase pre-IPO shares is unusual, there have been a few high-profile cases in recent years.

