Before driving into the parade, Waukesha suspect Darrell Brooks was released on a cash bond.

According to online court records, Darrell Brooks, the man arrested after a red SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, was freed on Friday after posting a cash bond.

A red truck crashed into a gathering of people during a parade in the Milwaukee suburb at around 4.40 p.m. on Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring scores more.

NBC News named Brooks, 39, as the individual arrested on Sunday night, citing law enforcement officials. He has not been charged with any crime in relation with the event on Sunday, and he has not been designated as a suspect by police.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said a “person of interest” was in custody at a news conference Sunday night, but he gave no specifics about the person or a possible reason.

Brooks, of Milwaukee, was recently freed from custody after posting a $1,000 cash bond, according to online court records.

It’s unclear when Brooks was freed, but court records show he was in custody on November 12 when he appeared in court. The record was changed to reflect the posting of a cash bond on November 19, although a notation notes that the bond was really posted with the sheriff on November 11.

Brooks is charged with felony bail jumping and second-degree willfully endangering safety with domestic abuse assessments, and the bond was posted in his case. He is also charged with disorderly behavior and battery, both of which are misdemeanors with domestic abuse assessments.

According to court records, Brooks has a criminal history in Wisconsin dating back to 1999.

In a second case filed in Milwaukee County last year, he was charged with felony offenses, including two counts of recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm when convicted of a felony.

An attorney listed for Brooks in that record could not be reached for comment right away.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.