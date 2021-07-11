Before CPAC, CNN’s Jim Acosta mocks Donald Trump, calling him a “Karen.”

Jim Acosta of CNN criticized Donald Trump’s comeback tour, calling him a “Karen,” ahead of his appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday.

“Former President Donald Trump is returning to the CPAC stage tomorrow,” Acosta stated on CNN Newsroom on Saturday, with a chyron on screen that read: “How Trump is pretending he’s still the president.”

Before airing clips of Trump hugging and kissing the US flag at past CPAC addresses, Acosta joked, “Hide the flags.” “And now the same man who grabbed the Stars and Stripes is clinging to another belief: that he is still president.”

He cited the location of Trump’s news conference this week, where he declared that he was suing Facebook, Twitter, and Google, alleging that the tech companies had silenced him and other conservatives.

“There were flags, columns, and a somewhat familiar seal on the podium,” Acosta added. “Of course, that’s not the White House,” says the narrator. At Bedminster, that’s Trump’s golf club. However, it appears to be a POTUS Potemkin Village, with Trump as the pretender-in-chief.”

Trump “seems to be spending his post-presidency playing president,” according to Acosta.

Another example, according to Acosta, was Trump’s recent visit to the US-Mexico border. “Trump boarded a jet bound for the Texas border,” he claimed. “He met with the governor and over 20 House Republicans before standing in front of a border wall he no longer controls and giving directions on how to paint it.

“It was like old times, as Trump resurrected his desire to paint the border wall black so that anyone attempting to scale it would be scalded by the scorching sun.”

“What’s next?” Acosta continued. Is there going to be yet another Stop the Steal event on the National Mall? He might discover that members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are incarcerated.”

During the interview, Acosta brought up his own remarks from a few weeks ago, in which he compared Trump’s comeback trip to a circus “full of sideshow performers and clowns.”

Acosta said he afterwards received an email from a circus specialist who stated the analogy was unfair since “in contrast to the mayhem of This is a condensed version of the information.