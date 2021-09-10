Before being tranquilized, a moose wanders through people’s yards in Colorado.

After a moose was seen wandering through a residential neighborhood, wildlife officers had to tranquilize and transport the animal.

The juvenile bull moose had spent a few days in the Durango region of Colorado before strolling through a downtown area, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

According to a CPW press statement, the wildlife agency was aware of the animal’s presence on Monday when someone reported it near the Colorado Trail west of Durango. It had found its way to the Crestview neighborhood the next day.

A woman from a downtown residential area had contacted CPW on Wednesday to report the moose had wandered into her backyard.

The cat was photographed walking around residences, according to the CPW press release.

Officers from the CPW began tracking its movements throughout the day before tranquilizing it at 6 p.m. local time that evening.

Biologists examined the moose’s health and fitted it with ear tags before loading it into a horse trailer. The moose was then given tranquilizer-reversing medication before being released into a new habitat in the San Juan National Forest later that evening, according to CPW.

While moose do occasionally venture into towns, according to Steve McClung, CPW assistant area wildlife manager, they normally make their way safely back out. According to the CPW, several moose have ventured into Durango and the surrounding area in recent years.

“This time of year, young bulls are known to migrate out from their more regular surroundings in search of mates and their own territory,” McClung added.

“With no apparent path to walk out on its own in the center of town and the possibility of aggressive behavior against pedestrians, especially those with dogs, it needed to be securely relocated.”

Residents were commended for staying their distance, allowing wildlife officers to handle the matter. “Keep pets on leashes and keep your distance,” he advised people when around moose or in their habitat.

According to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department, Colorado’s moose population is prospering, with roughly 3,000 individuals spread across the state. This is a condensed version of the information.