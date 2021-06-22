Before being fatally shot by police, a Honolulu man apologizes to residents on video.

Lawyers for the family of a man tragically shot by Honolulu cops two months ago have revealed fresh video documenting the events leading up to his death, implying that the fateful encounter was the result of a miscommunication.

Lindani Myeni arrives at a property on April 14 and removes his shoes before entering, according to doorbell camera footage obtained by the family’s attorneys. He then flees the scene, constantly expressing “I’m sorry” to the occupants who were taken aback by his appearance.

According to the family’s lawsuit, Myeni mistaken the house for a similar-looking building next door that houses a public temple.

Despite his explanation for the mix-up, the man and woman in the home—who, according to lawyers, were tourists staying in the multi-unit dwelling—called 911 to report the incident. Myeni was unarmed, according to the woman.

“Get on the ground now,” policemen ordered at Myeni as they arrived on the scene.

“Who are you?” Myeni is heard asking.

Cops tase Myeni with a stun gun that either malfunctioned or had no impact on him before officers drew their firearms and shot him four times, according to body camera evidence.

Honolulu police first published short video from police body cameras, claiming that Myeni’s actions scared the passengers and that he physically attacked the cops on the scene, leaving one hospitalized with a concussion.

According to the lawyers who released the additional surveillance video, police “tried to persuade the public that this was a burglary and that Lindani Myeni was acting abnormally; however, the doorbell video we have now got from the owner demonstrates that HPD knew all along these allegations were untrue.”

Attorneys are requesting that the city turn over the original format of unredacted body camera footage.

Myeni’s widow is suing the officers for wrongful death, alleging that they were motivated by racial discrimination since Myeni, a South African, was black. Three months before to the shooting, the family had relocated from Denver to Hawaii, where the widow, Lindsey, grew up.

Lindsey, who is white, assumed that raising the couple's two young Black children in Hawaii would be the safest option.