Before being arrested for grooming a minor, an Illinois pastor allegedly tried to reset his phone.

After using a social media app to send sexual messages to a 15-year-old girl and then attempting to destroy the evidence, an Illinois man was charged with attempted grooming.

Authorities arrested Joseph Krol, 36, a church youth pastor at Rochester First Baptist Church in Rochester, Illinois, on Friday, accusing him of grooming the child by sending her sexual messages on Snapchat.

Grooming is defined by the American Bar Association (ABA) as “a preparation process in which a perpetrator progressively acquires the trust of a person or organization with the goal to be sexually abusive.”

According to an affidavit acquired by the Herald & Review, Krol, a native of Macon County, Illinois, first contacted the minor on October 7 and offered to play a “online true confessions game.” According to the affidavit, the game began innocently and gradually got sexual, with Krol eventually asking the girl to send nude photos.

Krol is allegedly said to have offered the girl a gift and stated that the two of them could sneak out when her family was sleeping.

According to the complaint, when Macon County deputies arrived at Krol’s house to serve a search warrant, Krol observed the police outside and attempted to delete evidence of his crimes.

Sgt. Roger Pope of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the affidavit that “prior to answering the door, (Joseph M. Krol) is observed grabbing his cell phone and manipulating the buttons while standing in the kitchen area.”

“Deputies found his phone right away,” Pope added, “but [Krol] had factory reset it in an attempt to destroy all of the data.”

Despite this, authorities were able to compile enough evidence against Krol after the girl gave police access to her phone, with deputies posing as the girl and conversing with Krol.

Krol “wanted images of [the child]in her underwear” and sent her sexually explicit photos of himself on Snapchat while under the impression that he was communicating to her, according to the affidavit.

Snapchat’s “business model enables sexual exploitation delivering large profits for the corporation without concern for the related damages,” according to the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE).

Krol was detained after his arrest. This is a condensed version of the information.