Before a transgender bathroom assault, a Loudoun County teen was placed under electronic surveillance.

A high school student in Loudoun County, Virginia was reportedly under electronic surveillance by police for a previous assault charge when she was suspected of assaulting someone in a school bathroom while wearing a skirt.

Last week, a 15-year-old teen was charged with assault after allegedly forcing a victim into an empty Broad Run High School classroom. According to authorities, he “held her against her will and inappropriately touched her” there.

The student was already being monitored by authorities at the time after being charged with sexually abusing a young girl in an Ashburn high school toilet in May. The victim’s father, Scott Smith, told The Daily Wire, a conservative publication, that the accused attacker was wearing a skirt throughout the alleged assault.

The Loudoun County School Board stated in a statement on Wednesday that the inquiry has been referred to police and that it has chosen not to publicly comment on it until now. The board chose to keep silent in order to avoid interfering with the police investigation, according to the statement.

