Because transmission is high across the United States, the CDC does not intend to change its mask recommendations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are not intending to update its mask-wearing standards anytime soon, given transmission rates in over 90% of counties remain high or considerable.

When asked if the CDC would consider issuing new recommendations for fully vaccinated people, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky cited the country’s transmission rates, saying that while cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are on the decline, the agency is still monitoring transmission before making any changes.

“We’re keeping a close eye on things. We’re ramping up our immunizations and booster programs, and hopefully, we’ll be able to offer vaccinations to youngsters as well “On Friday, Walensky told reporters at the White House’s weekly COVID-19 briefing. “As the community’s levels decline, we’ll revise our suggestions.” “It’s also worth noting that, when we consider the current circumstances, we’re also approaching respiratory virus season,” she noted. “We know respiratory viruses thrive around that time of year, so we’re taking all of that into account.” Vaccinated people should wear a mask inside in public if they are in an area with considerable or high transmission, which covers more than 93 percent of the country as of Friday, according to the CDC.

According to the CDC, 82 percent of counties have a high transmission rate, which means there have been more than 100 new cases per 100,000 persons in the previous week.

Approximately 11% of counties have an 11 percent transmission rate, which means 50 to 99 cases per 100,000 individuals have been reported in the last seven days.

Individuals who have not been vaccinated are advised to wear a mask indoors, regardless of the transmission rate in the area.

In general, regardless of vaccination status, people do not need to wear masks in outdoor settings, according to the CDC, but they should consider wearing one in busy outdoor situations where there will be close contact with persons who are not completely vaccinated.

Even if they are up to date on their immunizations, anyone who has an illness or is taking medicine that weakens their immune system should mask up and follow the instructions offered for unvaccinated persons, according to the CDC.

Federal officials made the announcement this week. This is a condensed version of the information.