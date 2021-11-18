Because the United States is a ‘Laughing Stock,’ Donald Trump tossed out ‘Keep America Great’ hats.

While attacking President Joe Biden for the exit from Afghanistan and increased immigration at the southern border, former President Donald Trump labeled America the “laughing stock” of the world.

Biden has been singled out by Trump for abandoning initiatives that he believes made his administration successful. In a wide-ranging interview with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Trump repeated his accusations, saying Biden “destroyed” the country.

“‘Make America Great Again,’ I said, and that was my theme. ‘Keep America Great,’ it was going to be “In an interview that aired on Tuesday, Trump told Lindell. “I tossed all of the hats because America is no longer wonderful. The United States of America is a laughingstock around the world.” Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan was “Make America Great Again,” but during his re-election campaign, he changed it to “Keep America Great.” He’s been hinting at a presidential run in 2024, and he’s used his criticism of Biden’s government to attempt to drum up support for a run.

The former president has started selling t-shirts that say “don’t blame me, I voted for Trump,” and frequently asks, “Do you miss me yet?” when making pronouncements.

The withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan has been the subject of much of Trump’s criticism. Biden blamed Trump for the deadline, but he supported troop withdrawal from Afghanistan because he didn’t think the outcome would change no matter how long Americans stayed in the war-torn country after 20 years.

While most Americans think that leaving Afghanistan was the correct thing to do, the president’s management of the pullout garnered dismal scores. With the exception of Trump, this lowered his overall approval rating, putting him lower than nearly all of his predecessors in the past 50 years.

The pullout from Afghanistan, Trump told Lindell, was the “most shameful moment in our country’s history.”

He also chastised Biden for allowing more people to reach the border. Over the last year, border apprehensions have hit new highs, which the Biden administration initially attributed to a seasonal inflow.

According to polls, people believe Republicans are better able to deal with immigration and the flood of border crossings. In the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans are likely to use the immigration issue to their advantage.

Trump stated during his discussion with Lindell that Biden should have done so. This is a condensed version of the information.