Because the donor is unvaccinated, the hospital cancels the patient’s life-saving kidney transplant.

According to his wife, an Ohio man’s life-saving kidney transplant operation was canceled due to Cleveland Clinic’s new vaccination policy.

Mike Ganim was told two years ago that his polycystic kidney disease had progressed to the point where he needed a new kidney, and transplant surgery was set to take place on Wednesday after months of preparation.

However, his wife, Debi Ganim, told WKYC that the procedure will not be carried out because of the clinic’s new policy requiring COVID-19 immunizations for both transplant recipients and living donors.

Mike Ganim has been properly vaccinated against COVID-19, but his donor has not been.

“We felt like we’d gone back to square one. I’ve been afraid for a long time “Debi Ganim expressed her thoughts. “It’s just wrong in so many ways,” says the author. Sue George, a longtime acquaintance, stepped up when Debi Ganim put out a Facebook call for people to obtain a blood test to check whether they were a match for organ donation.

George informed the broadcaster that the clinic’s doctors were aware of her lack of vaccination but did not indicate that it would be a problem.

“We were legally blind,” George told WKYC, adding that she did not want to be vaccinated. “I have medical, religious, and freedom grounds,” she explained.

The Ganim family of Eastlake is hopeful that the surgery can still be completed, possibly if George’s part is completed at a different hospital.

The Cleveland Clinic noted in a statement to the station that preventing COVID infection in the living donor during surgery and recuperation is “crucial.”

“Our patients’ health and safety are our primary priority,” the statement said in part.

“Although living donation for organ transplantation has shown to be a life-saving procedure, it is not without hazards for the donor. Preventing COVID-19 infection around the time of surgery and recovery is critical for the living donor.” “We constantly seek to minimize risk to our live donors, and immunization is a critical component to ensuring the safest approach and best outcomes for donors,” the statement continued. We’ve reached out to the Ganim family and the clinic for more information.

It comes after a lady in Colorado declined to get vaccinated, despite the fact that doing so would prevent her from receiving life-saving kidney transplant surgery.

Christian Leilani is a born-again Christian. This is a condensed version of the information.