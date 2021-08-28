Because she refused the COVID vaccine, the mother claims the judge denied her parental rights.

A Chicago mother has chastised a judge for denying her visitation privileges because she was not immunized against COVID-19.

According to FOX News 32, a judge at Cook County’s Daily Center said Rebecca Firlit cannot visit her 11-year-old son until she has received the shot, in what could be the first case of its type.

Firlit and her ex-husband were divorced for seven years and shared custody and parenting time with their 11-year-old son until recently.

The couple appeared in court via Zoom on August 10 for a child maintenance hearing.

During the hearing, Cook County Judge James Shapiro reportedly inquired about Firlit’s vaccination status. She claimed she didn’t tell the judge because she’d had negative reactions to previous immunizations in the past.

According to the story, Shapiro then ordered Firlit to be stripped of any parenting time with her kid until she was vaccinated, which was an unprecedented measure.

Firlit said she had only been able to speak to her son on the phone and via video conversations for more than two weeks.

“More than anything, I miss my son. It’s been quite challenging. Firlit told FOX 32 News, “I haven’t seen him since August 10th.”

The judge should not have been able to prevent the mother from seeing her son since she had not yet been vaccinated, according to the mother.

“I believe it is incorrect. I believe it is causing family strife. And I don’t believe it’s in my son’s best interests for him to be separated from his mother,” Firlit said.

“It had nothing to do with the topic we were discussing. He was projecting his opinions onto me. And separating me from my son.”

Annette Fernholz, Firlot’s attorney, was described in the article as stating the judge overstepped his authority and that the father did not even bring up her vaccination status during the hearing.

“In this situation, you have a judge who decides ‘Oh, you’re not vaccinated,’ despite the fact that there is no question before him involving parental time with the child. You won’t be able to see your child until you’ve had your vaccinations.’ Fernholz stated, “That kind of surpasses his jurisdiction.”

“You must understand that the father did not even bring this matter to the attention of the court. As a result, it’s the. This is a condensed version of the information.