Because she didn’t fear Jeffrey Epstein, Virginia Giuffre was dubbed Prince Andrew in the case.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a Jeffrey Epstein accuser, stated in recently revealed documents that she named Prince Andrew as one of her claimed abusers because she did not worry for her safety by doing so.

52 court documents connected to Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking case were unsealed on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Giuffre claimed she thought she could name Prince Andrew as one of the people who sexually trafficked her in one of those documents, a 2016 deposition.

Lawyer Sigrid McCauley told Giuffre, “To the degree that there is a name of an individual that you can give that you do not feel would endanger your physical safety, you’re allowed to reveal them.”

“Okay. “For one, Prince Andrew,” she said.

Giuffre also described another person, whose name she didn’t know but who she was introduced to as a prince.

She said of the individual, “He spoke in a foreign – he did speak a foreign tongue, he spoke English as well, but I’m not sure where he was from.”

Giuffre discussed the judge’s decision to release the records on Twitter earlier this month.

She wrote, “Finally, we are getting some transparency.” “There is reason to be hopeful. In order for the truth to see the light of day, we must be vigilant.”

Epstein committed suicide at the Metropolitan Center in New York on August 10, 2019. The episode was described by Attorney General William Barr as “a perfect storm of screw-ups.”

Maxwell, on the other hand, is currently detained at the same facility, awaiting her trial, which is set to begin in November.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.