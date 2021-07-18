Because of their mistrust of Biden’s administration, Trump claims that Americans are refusing to take the vaccine.

On Sunday, former President Donald Trump said that Americans are “refusing” to take the coronavirus vaccine owing to suspicion of the Biden administration, the media, and the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Joe Biden continued bragging about how well he was distributing the Vaccine created by Operation Warp Speed, or, to put it another way, the Trump Administration. Trump’s statement was, “He’s not doing well at all.”

“He’s badly behind schedule, and people are refusing to take the vaccine because they don’t believe his administration, the election results, or the Fake News, which refuses to report the truth,” the message continued.

Despite the fact that Trump’s administration was chastised for a sluggish vaccination rollout in December and January that fell far short of expectations, the former president has continued to praise his COVID-19 response team while pointing fingers at Vice President Joe Biden. Trump has also continued to promote the unfounded conspiracy theory that the election was rigged due to widespread voter fraud since leaving office.

Trump’s announcement comes just two weeks after the Biden administration failed to meet its objective of partially inoculating at least 70% of Americans by July 4th. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 161 million individuals are completely vaccinated, with 68 percent of adults receiving at least one shot (CDC). However, at least one shot has yet to be given to 90 million people who are eligible.

As COVID-19 cases rise across the country because to the extremely contagious Delta strain, Biden’s government is scrambling to vaccinate more Americans.

According to a CDC study released on Friday, coronavirus cases in the United States are up nearly 70% and hospitalizations are up 36% from the previous week. In the last week, at least 38 states have seen a 50% surge in new cases, with the variation spreading fastest among unvaccinated populations.

On Sunday, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned that unvaccinated people account for 99.5 percent of new COVID-19 deaths, and he voiced fear that the problem could swiftly worsen.

“I’m concerned about what’s to come because the number of infections among the unvaccinated is rising. This is a condensed version of the information.