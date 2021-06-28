Because of the wacky stairs, a woman compares going upstairs to a “extreme sport.”

A woman’s video of a strange uneven staircase at a house she was looking to buy has gone viral, with her comparing it to a “intense sport” of getting upstairs.

Esther Gratton was house hunting when she came upon what she believed was the perfect property, until she attempted to explore the second story by mounting stairs built by the previous owners.

On TikTok, she posted a video of the beige-carpeted staircase. As she pans over the staircase, she notices that several of the stairs are visibly misaligned and dangerously thin.

“Extreme sport merely to go upstairs,” Gratton, from London, Canada, captioned the video.

“When you are inspecting a house and everything is fantastic until you see the stairs,” she continued in the on-screen captions. “What the hell is that?”

Despite inheriting an uneven set of steps, the mother said that she eventually purchased the house.

People questioned how safe the steps were to use, and Gratton provided some background information in the video, which has received over 4 million views.

“It was the owner’s little DIY endeavor, we are the second people to live here,” Gratton, a make-up artist and nail technician, explained.

She followed up with videos in which she answered questions and gave viewers a tour of the entire house, showing what was at the bottom of the terrifying stairway.

She also showed off the kitchen, basement (with a typical flight of stairs), living room, spa room, bathroom, master bedroom, backyard with pool, baby room, and guest room in another video from April.

“At least we have one normal set,” she quipped about the stairs leading down to the basement, which features a playroom, TV area, small home gym, and office.

She also videotaped the backyard, which included a pool, and said, “This is why we fell in love with the property.”

Gratton added there were so many other features that made the house worth buying, but confirmed she’s going to get a new staircase one day.

Responding to questions, she said: “Yes we got the house! Can’t beat the price and the other features it had. Today’s market is hard. This is a brief summary.