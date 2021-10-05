Because of a possible cancer link, the FDA advises against using certain hand sanitizers.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned Americans on Monday to stay away from a possibly dangerous hand sanitizer.

The notice noted that samples of the business Artnaturals’ scent-free hand sanitizer contained “unacceptable amounts” of several carcinogenic substances. Benzene, acetaldehyde, and acetal pollutants were found in bottles labeled “DIST. by artnaturals Gardena, CA 90248.”

Despite the fact that the problem appears to be limited to one batch of hand sanitizer, the FDA has urged consumers to avoid all Artnaturals products. This is because, as of Monday, the company had not reacted to the FDA, preventing the manufacturer from being identified and a recall from being issued.

The FDA’s warning stated, “Benzene may cause certain forms of cancer in humans.” “Animal studies demonstrate that acetaldehyde can cause cancer and significant disease or death in humans. Acetal might irritate the eyes, skin, and upper respiratory tract. While the exact risk of using hand sanitizers that contain benzene, acetaldehyde, or acetal is unknown, the FDA advises consumers not to use products that contain inappropriate quantities of benzene, acetaldehyde, or acetal.”

Artnaturals has been contacted for comment on this story by this website. The company’s website still had hand sanitizers available for purchase as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, with the majority of them on sale.

Artnaturals goods should be properly disposed of in a hazardous waste receptacle, according to the FDA. They should not be flushed down the toilet or poured down the sink drain. Consumers who are concerned should contact their local trash management centers to inquire about acquiring proper disposal containers.

Artnaturals products have been added to the FDA’s lengthy list of hand sanitizers that are not recommended for usage. There are now 260 items on the list. The majority of the items on the list are created in Mexico, with some coming from China, South Korea, Guatemala, Poland, and Turkey, as well as states in the United States like Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

Artnaturals is based in California.

In late June 2020, the FDA started keeping track of non-recommended hand sanitizers after nine brands made in Mexico were discovered to have high levels of methanol, which is harmful to humans. This is a condensed version of the information.