Because he’s ‘too cute,’ TikTok users are protesting a convicted killer’s innocence.

A 21-year-old man has become the latest convicted criminal whose release has piqued the interest of internet users.

Cameron Herrin, who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in April, was sentenced to 24 years in jail. Herrin’s car struck Jessica Reisinger-Raubenolt and her 21-month-old daughter Lillia when they were lawfully crossing a road near Tampa Bay in 2018.

Herrin was said to be driving 102 miles per hour at the time while racing with another car.

Herrin’s TikTok account has over two million followers, and supporters have been professing his innocence and pining for him ever since.

The app features slow-motion video edits of Herrin’s sentencing as well as comments defending his innocence, which have amassed a total of two billion views. Others merely commented on his obvious attractiveness: “He doesn’t deserve that, he’s too cute,” one user said.

It’s not the first time the app has focused on convicted murders; there are entire groups dedicated to Menendez Brothers admirers, complete with similar style edits and comments.

Individuals all throughout the world have taken the Herrin fixation down, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

His mother told the newspaper that it was “almost like an obsession, an unhealthy obsession,” and that many people, including those from Middle Eastern countries, would call her at night.

Despite the fact that the sentencing occurred only four months ago, a popular internet petition against the decision has surfaced.

“I believe that 24 years is too much for him; he didn’t do it on purpose; it was an accident. “I want all you nice people who think it’s absolutely not right to imprison the young man for 24 years, which is worse than death,” the petition’s description, which purports to be from the United Kingdom, reads. This website has updated the spelling of the content to make it easier to read.

It went on to say, “We only live once.” “With your assistance, we can save him and give him another chance in court. Everyone is discussing about giving him a second opportunity on social media. We ought to. This is a condensed version of the information.