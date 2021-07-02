Because he dated the bride, a man was not invited to a wedding hosted at his home.

Because of his past with the bride, a guy alleges that after offering to host a friend’s wedding at his home, he was instantly uninvited to the event.

The anecdote was shared with members of the r/AmITheA*****e forum by an anonymous Redditor known only as u/weddingproperty, a page dedicated to discussing personal drama with strangers in order to gain unbiased feedback on how effectively the situation was handled. He decided to help friends Carla and Rick arrange their outdoor wedding by donating his land for the ceremony and reception, according to him.

“[The wedding is] simply going to be a modest backyard sort of event,” he alleged, “but they’ve been planning it for a few months now and it was initially supposed to be on my property.” “They chose it because it’s secluded, has a lot of open space for the reception, has a lovely view, and the house could be utilized to get ready and stuff.”

The anonymous blogger, on the other hand, revealed that he and Carla had a romantic history, having dated “on and off” in college but maintaining a great friendship when they concluded they weren’t destined to be romantically together.

While the Redditor claimed that his wife was aware of and accepting of his relationship with Carla, Rick was only recently informed.

He added, “I never knew if Rick was told or not, and it’s not my relationship, so it’s not my business to say anything, so I never did.” “Rick recently found out, and not in a good way. I’m not sure how, but according to what I’ve heard from acquaintances, one mutual friend told him… Not only that, but Carla claimed a few years back that she was still in love with me even though she was dating Rick. I don’t know for sure if that’s exactly what he was told.”

Rick is said to have been enraged at the news. According to the Redditor, the couple has begun counseling to work through their differences, and Rick does not want him to attend the wedding, despite the fact that the wedding is still scheduled.

