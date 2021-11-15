Bear Goes Viral After Casually Entering 7-Eleven: ‘He Even Used the Hand Sanitizer’

A viral video shows a bear walking into a 7-Eleven near Lake Tahoe and even trying out the hand sanitizer dispenser.

Fanu, @fmunna83pk, a TikTok user, posted the video yesterday, and it has now received over 5 million views. The video was shot in Squaw Valley, now known as Palisades Tahoe, and Truckee, both on Lake Tahoe, as the caption suggests.

The bear entered the 7-Eleven through the front entrance and kept it open for the length of its stay, according to the video. The bear even managed to follow COVID protocol by inadvertently activating the hand sanitizer machine, which narrowly missed its target.