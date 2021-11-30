Bear Caught on Camera Breaking Into Woman’s House and Eating $600 in Frozen Meat

A bear broke into a woman’s home and helped himself to hundreds of dollars worth of frozen meat from her freezer, as captured by a Ring doorbell.

“I neglected to shut the garage door,” Amy Franklin of Colorado wrote on Facebook after posting the footage of the bear enjoying the contents of her garage freezer. I’m not going to make that mistake again.

“He stayed an hour and a half… the videos are hilarious.”

The garage was a bit of a mess the next day, she told Nexstar Media Wire. The ursine invader ate over $600 worth of meat in all.

Franklin’s Ring camera captured the bear just before midnight local time. The bear opens the freezer door and eats the food inside, according to footage taken from inside her garage.

Before leaving, Franklin claimed the bear “made out like a bandit.”

In October, I paid a visit to Franklin’s house. The following month, another bear paid Franklin a visit, and Franklin recorded the encounter on camera. She wrote, “This guy has it out for me.” “It’s a good thing we listened to him. Jake scared him away just as he was about to get into the back of the vehicle.” In Colorado, there are an estimated 8,000 to 12,000 black bears. In the fall, bears enter a pre-hibernation state known as hyperphagia. They must take up to 20,000 calories per day at this time, and encounters may increase as a result.

There were about 5,000 bear reports in the state in 2020, with a third of them being tied to trash. In 2020, Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) claimed it would euthanize 120 bears. Trash and bird feeders are often the first points of contact for bears, and they serve as the first step in a bear becoming habituated, according to the CPW.

“After discovering that this house or neighborhood has easy calories available in various forms,” it continued, “they may hunt for more in an open garage, pet food on your terrace, or even break into your car for a treat it can smell.” This is a condensed version of the information.