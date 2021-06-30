Bear Breaks Into a California Home and ‘Doesn’t Do Anything But Eat’

On Monday morning, a couple from Nevada City, California, awoke to find a bear in their home.

According to WLWT5, Melissa Bryant and Alan Aragon were awakened just before 5 a.m. local time when they heard a noise in their home. Bryant told WLWT5 that the pair walked out of their bedroom, looked around, and she said, “Oh my gosh, there’s a bear in our house!”

Bear Breaks Into California Home, ‘Didn’t Do Anything Other Than Eat’

Aragon described the experience of seeing the bear in their home as “terrifying, exciting, beautiful.”

Fortunately, the bear was less interested in the couple and more interested in the food in their freezer and pantry, which he devoured for about 20 minutes. “He didn’t do anything except eat,” Aragon claimed, while Bryant added, “It was a really chill bear.”

Surprisingly, the bear’s only damage was a ripped screen door, which was its lone point of entrance into their home.

But Bryant and Aragon’s home wasn’t the bear’s first stop that morning. When the couple sent their neighbor a video of the bear, the neighbor replied with a photo of the bear at her house at around 4:30 a.m. that morning.

Elsewhere in Northern California, a Meyers resident was attacked by a bear inside a home last week. The person had to shoot the bear in self-defense.

“We are seeing greater aggressiveness in locations like Nevada City, places like Tahoe,” Peter Tira of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife told KCRA. Bears are getting increasingly at ease among humans, and in some cases, too at ease.”

In recent weeks, bears have been spotted all over the United States.

A family in California opened their garage to find that the room had been taken over by a mother bear and her three cubs. In a viral TikTok video, a man opens the garage door to see the cubs exploring the family’s things, before the mother bear charges at the man, who is able to close the door just in time.

In Alaska, a hiker was walking with his 13-month-old Border Collie dog on Sunday when the dog chased a brown bear and two cubs. The mother bear bit the hiker two times.

A bear in Tennessee sat at a picnic table and helped itself to a family’s lunch until it was chased away by park rangers with a paintball gun. In Connecticut, another bear interrupted a family’s summer activities by hopping in a child’s paddling pool to cool down during the heatwave.