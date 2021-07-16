Beachgoers in Texas should be aware of flesh-eating bacteria, according to a health expert.

A health expert in Galveston, Texas, is warning residents along the coast about the possibility of flesh-eating bacterial infections.

In an interview with local ABC affiliate KTRK-TV, Dr. Alfred Scott Lea cautioned the Galveston community about the bacterial ailment Vibrio vulnificus. According to Lea, an infectious disease professor at UTMB in the Galveston Bay area, the university’s hospital sees at least six to eight cases per year.

Vibrio vulnificus can be contracted by eating raw or undercooked shellfish, such as oysters. It can be found in brackish and salt water as well. Galveston sits on the Gulf of Mexico’s coast, and Vibrio vulnificus has been found in the vicinity.

Vibrio infection can be contracted through an open wound on the skin or by eating infected seafood, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the CDC’s website, Vibrio vulnificus infections in wounds can have serious consequences, including the need for immediate medical attention or limb amputation. Almost one in every five people who develop the infection dies, according to the health authority, sometimes just a day or two after becoming ill.

“We generally see Vibrio from late June, early July, to maybe later [in]October,” Dr. Lea said of the bacteria’s presence at UTMB, which has one of the country’s highest numbers of Vibrio vulnificus occurrences. “It’s the season, and it’s also the time when the tourists arrive.”

Only one case of Vibrio infection was reported in the Galveston area in 2020, according to the Galveston County Health District. However, the virus has been recorded in two cases this year, neither of which has ended in death.

People who have a history of medical problems should be particularly cautious. This category includes people who have diabetes, liver disease, cancer, or other immune-suppressing disorders, as well as those who have recently undergone major surgery or received an organ transplant.

“Immune compromising conditions place patients at a much greater risk of infection from any source,” said Dr. Philip Keiser of the Galveston County Local Health Authority in a 2017 warning about Vibrio vulnificus. It’s hardly surprising, then, that the Galveston County Health District has seen Vibrio vulnificus instances. The following is a condensed version of the data.