Beachgoers in South Carolina are riding an endangered sea turtle while it tries to lay eggs, according to police.

WBTW News13 in Horry County got a call for service from the Horry County Police Department, confirming that officers responded to reports of sea turtle harassment including humans riding turtles.

After a green sea turtle came ashore to nest at Garden City Pier in Horry County on Monday, July 12, at roughly 10:51 p.m., the incident occurred.

After being approached by people, the turtle was “harassed, photographed, and ridden,” according to the South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts (SCUTE) page on Facebook. The cops were summoned, but the criminals had fled the scene.

Loggerhead sea turtles, green sea turtles, Kemp’s ridley sea turtles, and leatherback sea turtles all nest on South Carolina beaches. The Endangered Species Act protects all four of them.

A member of the Garden City Surfside Sea Turtle Guardians Facebook page also reported the sea turtle abuse.

A member claimed that individuals harassed a sea turtle, which finally fled back into the sea, on a “very disappointing night.”

They also said the turtle was able to “quietly come back ashore to lay her nest” and snapped a snapshot of what looked like an egg deposited in the sand.

The turtle had been trying to find a place to nest earlier in the day, but had been unsuccessful once again because there were too many people around, according to Ann Wilson, a park ranger at Myrtle Beach State Park.

The turtle arrived at the Garden City region after the previous attempts and was harassed.

“People get so thrilled about sea turtles that they forget they’re dealing with a wild species that is scared of them,” Wilson added.

“It’s aggravating and depressing because it’s not appropriate behavior for anyone.”

People who harm or interfere with sea turtles could face a punishment of up to $25,000 and a year in prison, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in a news release earlier this year.

Sea turtles should be observed from a safe distance and artificial lighting should be avoided, according to the DNR. This is a condensed version of the information.