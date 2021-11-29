Barmy Laws Are Still in Effect Across the United States, From Collecting Seaweed to Selling Cars on Sunday.

Most people are certainly guilty of jaywalking or speeding, but thanks to antiquated rules still in effect across the country, you may have broken a lot more laws than you realize.

A slew of bizarre laws from various states were never amended or repealed, so they’re still theoretically in effect, even if you’re unlikely to go to jail for them.

Although, in theory, utilizing an X-ray to determine a person’s shoe size or pawning a prosthetic limb may result in punishment.

However, some fines include the princely sum of $1, reflecting how much society has changed in just a few centuries.

Schmidt & Clark, a law company, researched the law books to develop a list of the strange and beautiful laws that still remain in the twenty-first century, revealing that it is prohibited to harvest seaweed at night in New Hampshire, but it is legal during the day.

Actor Matthew McConaughey said he’s not running for governor of Texas in a Twitter video on Monday, saying it’s a “road that I’m choosing not to follow at this time.”

It is unlawful for atheists to run for office in Texas, though this is unlikely to be a factor in his decision.

The Texas Constitution states, “No religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office, or public trust, in this State; nor shall any person be barred from holding office on account of his religious views, provided he acknowledges the existence of a Supreme Being.”

In North Carolina, no two commercially sponsored bingo sessions can take place within 48 hours, according to the law firm.

“It is prohibited for pinball machines to give away more than 25 free games to players who keep winning,” they stated, referring to another game-related rule that applies to Arkansas.

It would be a different story if it were in effect in Nevada, where the use of an X-ray to determine someone’s shoe size is prohibited.

“It is unlawful in California to eat frogs that perish in frog leaping competitions,” they said. They clarified that you can have as many frogs as you like to compete with in leaping competitions.

You can't eat humans in Idaho because anyone who consumes the "flesh or blood" of another person is considered a criminal.