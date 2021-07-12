Barcelona wants to sign a $43 million star to replace Wijnaldum at Liverpool, according to reports.

Renato Sanches, a Lille midfielder, is said to be a target for FC Barcelona during the current summer transfer window.

Sanches, who just had a successful Euro 2020 campaign with Portugal and was a member of the Lille team that won Ligue 1 in the 2020-21 season, is being pursued by a number of prominent European clubs, including Liverpool FC, although Barcelona appear to be the most keen. According to French website Le10Sport, the Catalans have made touch with the player’s representatives about a possible move to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona has yet to re-sign captain Lionel Messi, who is currently a free agent after winning the Copa America. The Catalan club is also unable to sign new players, like as Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia, and Memphis Depay, unless their financial problems are resolved.

Despite the fact that Barcelona is in the midst of a financial crisis, the club is keen to bring Sanches to Camp Nou. Sanches’ contract with Lillee runs until 2023, but he wants out this summer. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has a track record in the transfer market, Ligue 1 winners Lillee are willing to sell the Portuguese sensation. “He expresses a desire to leave. “I’m also aware that Lille is willing to sell Renato,” Romano stated on his YouTube page.

According to Sports Lens, Sanches, who had one goal and four assists in 29 competitive matches last season, is anticipated to be sold for roughly $43 million by Lilee.

Sanches was earlier believed to be Liverpool’s preferred replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, who left the club on a free transfer to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Sanches began his soccer career in the Benfica youth before making his senior debut in 2015 with the Lisbon-based club. He made a splash when he won the Golden Boy award after winning Euro 2016 with the Portugal national team, which included Cristiano Ronaldo. Sanches then made a big-money move to Bayern Munich, where he spent three seasons in obscurity. Sanches was loaned to Swansea City in the Premier League for a season. Sanches, on the other hand, was unable to secure a spot in Swansea’s starting XI.

Sanches was signed by Lille for $30 million, a club record for Les Dogues, after a failed term at Bayern Munich.