Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist 2021, which includes Bob Dylan, Rihanna, and Jay-Z, has been released.

Barack Obama has published his summer playlist, carrying on a practice he established while in office.

Bob Dylan, Rihanna, Louis Armstrong, and Jay-Z are among the musicians on the list.

To motivate his supporters, the 44th president named his favorite performers and songs that he has been listening to this summer.

“With so many people getting together with family and friends this summer, there’s a lot to celebrate,” he tweeted.

“Here’s a playlist of music I’ve been listening to recently—a it’s mix of old and new, well-known artists and up-and-comers, and everything in between.”

Obama chooses Georgia hip-hop band Migos for his 2021 song “Straightenin” from among the new musicians.

Lil Baby, a rapper, has two songs on the playlist, one of which features Drake.

Obama also went back a few years to select songs he enjoys, including J.Cole’s “Neighbors” and Rihanna’s “Desperado,” both from 2016.

George Harrison, The Rolling Stones, Joni Mitchell, and Ella Fitzgerald are among the old school acts represented.

Obama’s musical love extends to lesser-known performers like Nezi, Masked Wolf, and Brother Sundance.

Several people reacted on the former president’s playlist when he uploaded it on Twitter, with one stating, “President Barack Obama obviously has fantastic taste in music!!!” He is well-versed in music and can also sing.”

“Excellent pick on Simply Red…,” said another.

That voice!” says the artist, who is neither a household name nor a newcomer.

“You have good taste in music, nice diversity, not too much in one era or genre, balanced,” said another.

“I always knew, you were a guy of exquisite taste, sir,” Claptone, who worked on a remix of a song chosen by Obama, said in response to the tweet.

Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers, Common, John Legend, and Leon Bridge, as well as Megan Thee Stallion, Frank Ocean, and Bob Dylan, were on Obama’s playlist last year.

When Obama was in the White House, he also posted his favorite playlists to offer his supporters an idea of what songs they would enjoy listening to during the summer.

