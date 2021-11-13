Barack Obama’s ‘So-Called Wisdom’ was not well received by Donald Trump supporters.

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

If President Trump had been in charge of the country, he would have halted operations after Friday, November 13, concentrating almost entirely on election results and his “Stop the Steal” allegations. Republicans, not just the right wing of the party, began to rally behind the president.

The day started with the latest in a series of legal victories for Donald Trump and the Trump campaign. The Trump campaign dropped their overvotes appeal in Arizona, abandoning its formal argument that voting machines counted Joe Biden votes twice. A judge in Michigan dismissed a petition to limit the certification of ballots in the state. Two courts in Pennsylvania denied the Trump campaign’s attempts to halt vote counting, while the court did decide that the Secretary of State in Harrisburg lacked the authority to change the voting deadline just two days before election day.

However, according to Michael Wolff’s book “Landslide,” Trump’s four main campaign advisers (White House counsel Pat Cipollone; former impeachment lawyer Eric Hershmann; former counsel to Vice President Pence and general counsel of the Trump reelection campaign Matt Morgan; and Justin Clark, deputy national political director of the Trump 2016 campaign, head of the White House’s office of public liaison, and now a 2020 campaign advisor) all whipped Trump up, saying that

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama addressed the election controversies for the first time. “I’m more worried by the fact that other Republican politicians who clearly know better are going along with this, humoring him [Trump] in this manner,” he remarked. His words were released by CBS News, and his full interview with 60 Minutes will appear on Sunday night.

The issues, Obama added, were “delegitimizing” not only the upcoming Biden administration, but also “democracy in general.” He called it a “hazardous path.”

His comments received a lot of backlash.

One social media commenter wondered, “Where was Obama when the Democratic Party refused to acknowledge that Trump had won the 2016 elections?” “He’s too preoccupied with giving speeches to the same folks.” This is a condensed version of the information.