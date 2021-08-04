Barack Obama’s lavish island birthday bash has been canceled because to a Delta Variant Surge.

Barack Obama has canceled a spectacular 60th birthday celebration planned for Saturday in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

According to Hannah Hankins, a spokesperson for the former president, the decision to “substantially reduce back” the event to only include family and close friends was made owing to the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Hankins continued, “He appreciates others expressing birthday greetings from afar and looks forward to meeting people soon.”

In the midst of a coronavirus outbreak across the United States, reports of Obama’s party preparations triggered an outcry on social media.

Hundreds of celebrities were expected to attend the party at Obama’s residence, including George Clooney, Steven Spielberg, and Oprah Winfrey.

Many of the visitors were already on their way to the island, according to the New York Times, and some were scheduling coronavirus testing in order to get access to the Obama residence.

