Barack Obama slams the Republican candidate for governor of New Jersey for denying the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally.

Former President Barack Obama has chastised Republican governor candidate Jack Ciattarelli for claiming he was unaware he was at a “Stop the Steal” rally last year.

On Saturday, Obama made the statements while campaigning in Newark for New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

Obama chastised Republicans for rejecting voting rights reform and those who continued to make false accusations of rampant voter fraud in the 2020 election in his speech.

Obama: Phil’s opponent claims he had no idea it was a rally to overturn the election results. You know this isn’t a neighborhood BBQ photo when you’re standing in front of a sign that says “Stop the Steal” and there’s a man in the crowd waving a confederate flag. twitter.com/RkKkH67POy October 23, 2021 — Acyn (@Acyn) “However, you have to ask yourself why Republicans don’t want people to vote?” Obama stated his position. “What do they have such a fear of? Make your case if you have better ideas.

“If you have good ideas, people will come to you. Make your argument! Instead, they strive to rig elections because they know their policies are unpopular. When it fails, they fabricate stories, such as the one about how they didn’t lose the last election.” Obama then mentioned that he had lost a Chicago congressional contest. “I had no idea that once I was beaten, I could just get up and say, ‘No, I wasn’t beaten.’ No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no ‘The machines were broken,’ says the narrator “He made a joke.

Obama then went after Ciattarelli for claiming he had no idea he was speaking at a gathering in support of former President Donald Trump’s phony allegations that the election had been rigged against him.

During a gubernatorial debate last November, Ciattarelli admitted to attending the Bedminster rally, but he has insisted that he was unaware of the event’s purpose. He has also stated that he believes Joe Biden is the rightful President of the United States.

Ciattarelli is seen standing in front of a banner that reads “Stop the Steal,” as well as people carrying identical banners and a Confederate flag, in a television ad for Murphy’s campaign.

“When you have a candidate who has given a speech. This is a condensed version of the information.