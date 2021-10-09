Bannon Uses Executive Privilege to Defy 1/6 Subpoena After Biden Waives Executive Privilege for Trump WH Records

President Joe Biden will not obstruct the release of the first set of Trump-era documents to the House committee probing the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Biden has ruled that executive privilege is not warranted for the first tranche of records released by the National Archives, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“The president is committed to ensuring that something like that never happens again,” Psaki said to reporters. “That is why the administration is collaborating with ongoing investigations, including the January 6 select committee, to bring to light what transpired.”

As requests from the select committee come in, the White House stressed that this is a “ongoing process” and that the issue of executive privilege will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

“However, the president has made it plain that he feels it is critical for both Congress and the American people to have a full understanding of what happened that day in order to avoid it from happening again,” Psaki said.

Psaki refused to say what records will be handed over to the committee on Friday.

Former Donald Trump aide Stephen Bannon has refused to cooperate with a subpoena from the committee, according to the White House. Bannon’s lawyer argued that he didn’t have to cooperate with the request because of Trump’s executive privilege right to keep information private.

Bannon was not employed by the government at the time of the January 6 uprising, and legal concerns have been raised regarding whether Trump, now a private individual, may claim executive privilege in the committee’s investigation.

Four former Trump administration officials have been summoned to testify before the House panel: Bannon, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino Jr., and Pentagon Chief of Staff Kash Patel.

“While Mr. Meadows and Mr. Patel have engaged with the Select Committee thus far,” committee chair Bennie Thompson and vice chair Liz Cheney stated in a joint statement, “Mr. Bannon has signaled that he would try to hide behind vague references to former President’s privileges.” “We fully expect all of these witnesses to comply with our demands for documentation and deposition testimony,” said the Select Committee. “No witness will be allowed to resist a lawful order,” the two leaders declared. This is a condensed version of the information.