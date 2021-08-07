Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott tells unvaccinated people to “Shut Up and Don’t Complain” about masks.

Unvaccinated persons, according to Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, are to responsible for the city’s return to the indoor mask rule, which will take effect on Monday.

“If you’re frustrated about wearing a mask because you haven’t been vaccinated, look in the mirror. According to WBAL-TV 11, Scott remarked during a press conference on Friday, “It’s your responsibility that we’re going back to having an indoor mask law.”

“Make sure everyone is inoculated. Shut up and don’t whine if you haven’t been vaccinated. People should put on a mask to protect themselves and those around them.”

Scott declared on Thursday that, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, the mask rule will be reinstated in Baltimore. He previously stated that if science dictates it, he will not hesitate to reinstate the face mask requirement.

In accordance with @CDCgov recommendations, I am reintroducing the indoor mask requirement for all Baltimore residents and visitors. Wearing masks helps optimize protection from the Delta strain and stop its spread as we continue to promote immunization.

In addition to reinstating the city’s mask mandate, Scott and Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa urged residents to get vaccinated.

According to a news release from the mayor’s office on Thursday, Scott said, “While we know that masking is a sure way to halt the spread of COVID-19, we cannot stress enough the necessity and urgency of being vaccinated so that we can beat COVID-19 for good.”

The CDC recently amended its recommendations, advising fully vaccinated people in areas of the country where coronavirus transmission levels are “high” or “substantial” to resume wearing face masks.

According to the CDC’s data, from July 30 to August 5, Baltimore City and 13 of Maryland’s counties fell under the “high” or “substantial” COVID transmission level.

According to a news release from the mayor's office, "The Delta variety is here, and it poses a major threat to our unvaccinated population." "I'm speaking to you as a mother of a child who is too young to be vaccinated, not just as the health commissioner. We are capable of doing so.