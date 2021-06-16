Bakers and Girl Scout councils are frantically trying to sell 15 million boxes of unsold cookies.

The Girl Scouts want to get rid of 15 million boxes of unsold cookies from their selling season, an issue they’re blaming on the COVID-19 pandemic rather than a drop in demand for the product. In the sake of safety, many troops did not participate in the time-honored door-to-door sales and cookie booths this year, according to the Associated Press.

“This is disappointing, but it was to be expected given that this is a girl-driven program and the bulk of cookies are sold in-person,” said Kelly Parisi, a spokeswoman for Girl Scouts of the USA.

Girl Scout annual cookie sales help troops and councils fund a variety of programs, excursions, camps, and other activities. Members of the 109-year-old group, which regularly sells approximately 200 million cookie boxes worth roughly $800 million each year, may bear a financial burden as a result of the vast stock of untapped supplies.

Despite offering contactless alternatives including delivery and drive-thru pickup, Rebecca Latham, CEO of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails, claimed her council sold almost 200,000 fewer boxes of cookies this year than previous year and had 22,000 boxes left over at the end of the sale period. As a result, she stated that her council may not be able to fund camp upgrades or new hires.

Through its Hometown Heroes program, which gives cookies to health care professionals, firefighters, and others, the organization is also urging individuals to buy boxes online. To further reduce the amount, it conducted one-day sales with organizations such as the New Mexico United soccer team.

Due to the epidemic, Girl Scouts of the USA has predicted reduced sales this year, according to Parisi. However, coronavirus limits were continuously altering, and the 111 local governments’ cookie orders to bakers last fall were still excessively hopeful.

Coronavirus cases in the United States were still approaching their peak in early spring, when troops traditionally set up stalls to sell cookies in person. Hundreds of girls declined to offer cookies face to face. Online sales and even a delivery partnership with Grubhub failed to make up the difference.

