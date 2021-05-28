Bailey, Tristyn Suspect Aiden Fucci has been charged as an adult, and GoFundMe has raised nearly $60,000.

As authorities clarify that the 14-year-old suspect in her murder is being charged as an adult, an online fundraising for dead schoolgirl Tristyn Bailey is approaching $60,000.

After her body was discovered in the woods in St. Johns, Florida, on May 10, one day after her family reported her missing, a GoFundMe was set up to raise money for a memorial for 13-year-old Bailey.

“Her family has never asked for anything, yet so many have contacted out to offer assistance,” stated a GoFundMe description.

After initially establishing a goal of only $20,000, the fundraiser has now received more than $59,000 in donations from hundreds of people.

On May 18, thousands attended a memorial service for the teen at Celebration Church on R.G. Skinner Parkway in Jacksonville.

“Memories become treasures when someone you love becomes a memory. “Let Trystan become your treasure,” Alexis Bailey, the 13-year-sister, old’s said during the service.

Aiden Fucci, the suspect, was arrested on May 10 and charged with second-degree murder in relation to Bailey’s death.

After an autopsy found Bailey had been stabbed 114 times, prosecutors have confirmed the 14-year-old will be charged as an adult with first-degree murder. In a press conference on Thursday, Seventh Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza claimed that Fucci made statements to “many people” indicating that he meant to kill someone.

If found guilty, Fucci faces up to life in prison, though he will not face the death penalty because offenders who were minors at the time of the crime are not eligible for it.

Bailey’s family issued the following statement when the accusations were announced: “We are grateful for the incredible outpouring of support from people all across the world.

“Especially for those in St. Johns who have assisted with the Mother’s Day search, vigils, remembrances, and memorials,” the family said.

“With the press conference revealing the specifics of this terrible murder, the compassion and love displayed by people and businesses to honor Tristyn’s memory, as well as our community’s commitment, serve as a beacon of light in the darkness.”

On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office in St. Johns County stated that it “completely supports” the decision to charge Fucci as an adult.

“This indictment is merely the first step in a long process. This is a condensed version of the information.