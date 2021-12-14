Baby Timber Rattlesnake Discovered in Arizona, 2,500 Miles Away

A young timber rattlesnake located in the eastern United States made it all the way to Phoenix, a distance of 2,500 miles.

According to The Charlotte Observer, the snake was discovered in October amid propane tanks on a warehouse loading dock before being captured by Marissa Maki of Rattlesnake Solutions, an Arizona-based snake removal and rattlesnake control company.

Maki told McClatchy News she quickly recognized it as a non-native rattlesnake.

"I was able to identify it as a timber rattlesnake, which I had never seen before," Maki added after getting a closer look. "I went a little insane. Those people probably thought I was insane. I was ecstatic and began asking a lot of questions about their company in order to figure out how they got there."

Timber rattlesnakes are commonly distributed in the eastern part of the United States, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. As far north as New York and as far south as northern Florida, they can be found.

The snake most likely slithered its way onto a transport truck destined for Arizona, according to Bryan Hughes, the owner of Rattlesnake Solutions.

“It’s definitely more common than we realize,” Hughes added. “Things happen along shipping lines, but this is the first rattlesnake we’ve ever caught.” Because of Arizona’s environment, he believes a timber rattlesnake would be unlikely to live in the wild. Invasive species, on the other hand, have thrived in other parts of the country.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spent $3 million in November to remove Burmese pythons from the Everglades, according to the Washington Newsday. Even though state officials have attempted to restrict the number for decades, the population of these snakes has significantly risen.

The public was asked to euthanize the pythons and was compensated based on how many they were able to kill.

While Rattlesnake Solutions receives calls concerning a variety of snakes, company mostly responds to rattlesnake calls throughout the year, Hughes told The Washington Newsday. He explained that the snake was kept by the group.