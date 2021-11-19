Ayanna Pressley owes Kyle Rittenhouse an apology, according to Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene demanded that Rep. Ayanna Pressley apologize to Kyle Rittenhouse, who was found not guilty on Friday in the fatal shooting of two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Pressley called Rittenhouse a “white supremacist domestic terrorist” on Twitter the day after the August 2020 shooting. Given that Rittenhouse and the victims are both white, she has received some backlash for the post, with some accusing her of defaming Rittenhouse and setting the stage for an unfair trial.

Greene said on Twitter after the verdict was announced on Friday that Pressley owes the 18-year-old an apology.

“We will continue to argue that defendants in the United States are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of the charges against him “Greene expressed himself on Twitter. “He’s not a white supremacist because of his skin color, and that AR-15 saved his life.” Pressley was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday, but did not respond in time for publication.

Rittenhouse, a former cadet of the Wisconsin State Patrol, allegedly went to Kenosha to assist business owners in protecting their property during social unrest. After a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a black man, riots erupted in the city.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was facing many counts that could have landed him in prison for the rest of his life if he had been convicted. His lawyer stated that he acted in self-defense because the individuals he fatally shot were attempting to take his gun and hitting him with a skateboard.

Many people “dreaded” the not guilty judgment, said Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, who is running for Senate. People should anticipate the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, she continued, but she added that the criterion is “not always applied equitably.” “We’ve seen so many black and brown youngsters killed only to be tried posthumously, while the judge almost demanded Kyle Rittenhouse’s innocence,” Barnes added.

The contentious trial drew national attention, and although some were disappointed with the guilty decision, others were overjoyed. Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker stated everyone who knew what “really transpired” in Kenosha “assumed” Rittenhouse would be found not guilty by the jury.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced the jury’s decision ahead of the announcement of the jury’s verdict. This is a condensed version of the information.