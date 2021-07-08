Awkward Moment in a Viral Video The Bride is Addressed by the Groom’s Ex-Name Wife’s

On her wedding day, a woman was addressed by the groom’s ex-name, girlfriend’s as captured in a viral video.

The wedding photographer was midway through taking the photographs when she unintentionally named Missouri bride Katelyn Love, Taylor instead, according to wedding videographer @jpvideography2141.

JP Videography frequently publishes candid movies from behind-the-scenes during weddings, capturing moments that are considerably more enjoyable for all parties involved, such as a bride’s father seeing her for the first time or the to-be-wed couple talking through a door before the ceremony.

The wedding photographer’s gaffe gave both a cringeworthy moment and funny relief, similar to when Ross called Emily “Rachel” during his vows in Season 4 of Friends.

The photographer said, “1,2,3, Corey and Taylor, look at each other,” to the tune of TikTok’s popular “Oh No” audio, which chronicles the moment things goes wrong.

Before the entire wedding party burst out laughing, the bride uncomfortably glanced across to her groom, scrunching her nose up and smiling. She informed the photographer, “That’s his ex.”

The photographer did the same error again a few moments later. She said, “Corey and Taylor, look at each other.”

Fortunately, the wedding party recovered their sense of humour and burst out laughing. In a lighthearted manner, the bride corrected her once more. “Just mention the couple,” she stated flatly.

The videographer stated that the bride from the week before was named Taylor, which contributed to the photographer’s mistake.

After receiving over 2 million views, the video sparked debate among viewers about how they would behave in that situation, with one user stating, “I wouldn’t fire her on the spot, but I would’ve surely asked for a hefty discount.”

Another remarked, “The photographer better have given them the images for free.”

Others supported the photographer, claiming that the name gaffe was simply an oversight: “You do know wedding photographers travel to multiple weddings in a day or week, right? This is something I’ve done as a florist and a photographer. We have no intention of doing so.”

One TikTok joked, "She's definitely acquainted with the ex."