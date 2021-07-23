Avantae Williams, a college football star, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman.

Avantae Williams, a college football standout, has been arrested for allegedly abusing a pregnant woman.

On Wednesday night, Miami-Dade police officers arrested the 20-year-old University of Miami Hurricanes safety after responding to a domestic violence incident involving Williams and his ex-girlfriend, who is 31 weeks pregnant with his child.

Three counts of aggravated assault on a pregnant woman have been filed against Williams.

His bond has been set at $10,000 and he has been lodged into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. On Thursday morning, he is scheduled to appear in bond court.

According to the arrest document, the football player and the woman have been living near the 10600 blocks of Hammocks Boulevard for the past four months.

Williams and the woman apparently fought on Wednesday afternoon over his relationship with another woman. “You need to be gone when I return from practice,” he informed her as the debate heated up.

When he returned, she was still packing her belongings.

The fact that she was still in the house enraged him, according to the story, and he grabbed her by the hair, threw her onto the bed, and screamed at her, “Get the [expletive]out!”

Williams then allegedly grabbed her hair and threw her to the ground twice more, the last time hitting her in the head. After then, the victim went to a neighbor’s house and dialed 911.

Her arm and neck were bruised, so she was brought to West Kendall Hospital for treatment. There was no information about the unborn kid published.

“We are aware that football student-athlete Avantae Williams has been arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department,” the Hurricanes said in a statement released on Thursday. He was removed from all team activities right away.”

After his cousin Lorenzo Lingard switched from Miami to Florida, the Deland native initially committed to the Gators last year before making an unexpected switch to the University of Miami on National Signing Day. Williams was Miami’s top 2020 signing class recruit.

He is the No. 1 safety in the country and the No. 45 overall player, according to ESPN.

Williams missed the previous season due to an unnamed “chronic and ongoing” medical problem, but he was approved for the spring season. This is a condensed version of the information.