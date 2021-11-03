Autonomous vehicles are mapping major cities, but they may still be a long way off.

While self-driving cars are being tested in major American cities such as New York, public access to fully autonomous vehicles may be a long way off.

Waymo, an autonomous vehicle startup, revealed on Wednesday that some of its sensor-equipped fleet will be sent to Manhattan this week. The cars will be driven manually by autonomous specialists to produce specific maps of the roads for Waymo Driver, the company’s software.

The automobiles will travel south of Central Park, past the Financial District, and via the Lincoln Tunnel to a tiny section of New Jersey.

During the day, five of the startup’s Chrysler Pacifica minivans equipped with the latest technology will be on the roads. Waymo intends to use Jaguar I-PACE electric vehicles to map the area later.

“We’ve designed the Waymo Driver to handle these types of complex and dynamic activities that define city driving,” the company said in a news release. “New York City is the most densely populated city in the country, with bustling avenues, unusual road geometries, complex intersections, and constantly evolving layouts, and we’ve designed the Waymo Driver to handle these types of complex and dynamic activities that define city driving.”

“The data we’ll acquire will help Waymo Driver enhance its capacity to recognize and predict the activities of other road users in dense metropolitan locations,” the company added.

According to Waymo spokesperson Nick Smith, personally driving the cars is only the initial phase in the mapping process. After that, the charts will be subjected to quality assurance testing before being utilized to direct vehicles in simulations and real-world driving.

In addition, Smith stated that the company had “no immediate plans to launch in New York City.”

“We’ve driven in dozens of cities to date,” Smith added, “but we haven’t launched a commercial service in each one.” “We drive in these places to assist with Waymo Driver training, and we’re able to apply what we’ve learned throughout our entire fleet.” In 2019, Waymo also mapped areas of Los Angeles, but no commercial program was introduced there.

Before beginning its Waymo One Trusted Tester program this summer, Waymo drove for 12 years in San Francisco. Within a limited service area, residents can hail an autonomous ride through the research program.

In Phoenix, the business debuted its first totally autonomous service to the general public. This is a condensed version of the information.