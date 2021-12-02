Authorities warn of fake Fendi and Chanel after seizing $30 million in counterfeit goods.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials stated Thursday that more than 13,500 counterfeit designer products were confiscated at a port in southern California in early November.

According to investigators, if the counterfeit products had been genuine, they would have been worth a total of $30,437,775.

CBP officials from the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport discovered all of the products in a single shipment, which they examined in partnership with the Consumer Products and Mass Merchandising Center of Excellence and Expertise.

According to the CBP, the merchandise arrived at the West Coast port after traveling from China.

According to CBP officials, a total of 13,586 fake designer products were seized from the shipment on November 9 in coordination with special officers from the United States Homeland Security Investigations. Clothing and a variety of bags were among the items posing as products from “many” firms with registered trademarks.

According to them, the counterfeit products purported to be Chanel, Fendi, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and YSL.

As the holiday shopping season approaches, CBP officers issued a warning to consumers about the intercepted package.

In a news release, Port Director of the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport Donald R. Kusser said, “Bad actors exploit e-commerce operations by selling counterfeit and dangerous goods through online channels, particularly during the holiday season when buyers are seeking for deals.”

“It’s usually true” if a pricing “looks too good to be true,” Kusser said.

“Counterfeit goods are frequently of low quality, and they can even be dangerous to you and your family,” he continued.

CBP officers announced in early October that fake designer watches worth more than $26 million had been discovered in Kentucky, and that counterfeit championship rings worth more than $440,000 had been intercepted in Ohio.

According to the CBP, during the fiscal year 2020, authorities recovered counterfeit products worth $1.3 billion if they had been genuine.

Authorities have cautioned that the sale of counterfeit goods can harm the economy as well as endanger the health of those who buy them if they do not fulfill customary safety standards. CBP officers advise buyers to buy directly from the brand offering the product to decrease the danger of buying counterfeit goods. This is a condensed version of the information.