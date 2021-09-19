Authorities say human remains discovered 8 days after Gabby Petito’s disappearance are “consistent” with her.

Authorities reported in a press conference on Sunday afternoon that human remains found in the Spread Creek area of Wyoming were “consistent” with 22-year-old Gabby Petito, but that a thorough forensic identification had not yet been performed.

“Earlier today, human remains were discovered that matched Gabrielle’s description, Gabby Petito. We haven’t done a full forensic identification to be certain that we discovered Gabby. However, her family has been alerted of the discovery because her death has yet to be determined, according to Charles Jones, the Denver FBI’s supervisory senior resident agent.

“Until further notice, the facility around Spread Creek camping will remain closed to the public,” Jones stated. “This is a live inquiry that is ongoing.”

Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, 23, departed Petito’s parents’ home on Long Island, New York, on July 2 for a cross-country road trip, documenting sections of their journey on social media.

Officers from the Moab Police Department in Utah stopped the pair on August 12 after receiving complaints that they were “involved in some form of altercation.” Officers from Moab spoke with both Petito and Laundrie about the event, but decided not to press charges against either of them.

According to the North Port Police Department, Laundrie returned to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, on September 1, where he had been living with Petito. Police in North Port were able to locate the couple’s white 2012 Ford Transit van.

Petito’s parents reported her missing to the Suffolk County Police Department in New York ten days after she returned home. Petito’s family last spoke with their daughter during the latter week of August, according to North Port Police.

Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, told Fox News on September 13: “I did receive a text from her on the 27th and 30th, but I’m not sure if it was really her or not, because it was just a text.” I didn’t say anything to her.”

Laundrie has stayed silent since her disappearance. “In my experience, intimate partners are generally the first person law enforcement focuses their attention on in cases like this,” his attorney, Steven Bertolino, said in a statement. This is a condensed version of the information.