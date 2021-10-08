Authorities say an Alaska man threatened to kill Senator Murkowski in phone calls to her office.

According to court documents released Wednesday, an Alaska man is facing federal charges after reportedly threatening to hire an assassin to kill:

The individual allegedly left murder threats on Murkowski’s voicemail, including one to her Washington, D.C. office, in which he asked the senator if she knew what a.50 caliber shell does to a human head.

Murkowski was not identified in the FBI’s document, but a representative for the senator, Karina Borger, verified in an email to the Associated Press that the senator was listed as “Senator 1” in the affidavit.

In a follow-up email to the AP, Borger wrote, “Threats should be taken seriously, and our laws should be enforced to ensure responsibility.” “Senator Murkowski appreciates federal law enforcement’s dedication to public safety and all they do to keep us safe.” See the following links for further Associated Press reporting: The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Jay Allen Johnson, 65, of Delta Junction, was due to make his first appearance in U.S. District Court in Fairbanks on Wednesday for making threats against Murkowski and another senator.

The two senators were not named by the US Attorney’s office or by Matthew Patrick Allen Oudbier, an FBI special agent assigned to the Anchorage office, in an affidavit summarizing the inquiry.

Johnson was taken into custody at the Fairbanks Correctional Complex on Monday. The case has been assigned to Gary Colbath, a federal public defender who did not immediately answer a phone message from the Associated Press requesting comment. The charging paperwork in the cases were filed under seal on October 1st, and the seal was released on Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, Johnson faces several charges, including threatening to murder a U.S. official with the intent to intimidate or impede that person while performing official duties, making interstate threats, and threatening to damage property with fire or explosives.

The phone system in the senators’ offices records the caller’s telephone number. According to the affidavit, an examination into the number led law authorities to a woman identified only by her initials “CP” who married Johnson in Texas in 2016. Following up on the number, it was discovered that it belonged to both Johnson and CP, as well as a post office box and a physical. This is a condensed version of the information.