Authorities have offered a reward of $20,000 for a slingshot shooter who has wreaked havoc on the city’s windows.

In a recent run of slingshot attacks in San Jose, California, several residences and businesses have been attacked. Authorities are now offering a substantial reward to anyone who can assist them in locating the offender.

Slingshots are generally envisioned as the weapon of choice for mischievous, juvenile delinquents, despite the fact that they are rarely observed in serious crimes. They’re rarely perceived as capable of causing real-life harm, thanks to a plethora of popular media representations—one noteworthy example being the slingshot-wielding Bart Simpson.

The recent crimes in San Jose, on the other hand, serve as a reminder that slingshots, which have also been used for game hunting and political demonstrations, may be rather effective.

According to a news statement from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, the unnamed offender has targeted at least 20 locations along the State Route 87 corridor since the beginning of the year.

Authorities believe the guy is firing “ball bearings” from a slingshot or other similar device at rates that are “potentially lethal,” according to authorities.

Residential residences, businesses, cultural institutions, and government entities are among the properties that have been impacted. The cost of replacing the windows is projected to be in the millions of dollars, although no injuries have been reported.

A woman was seated in her car when its windows were “blown out” in an attack, according to the DA’s office, leaving her “terrified.”

The targets also include major institutions in the San Jose area, however it’s unclear whether this is on purpose or not. The suspect has targeted the District Attorney’s Crime Lab eight times, for example. Another victim was the San Jose Museum of Art, as well as the SAP Center, an indoor arena primarily utilized by the San Jose Sharks of the National Hockey League.

In a statement, District Attorney Jeff Rosen said, “We are appealing for the public’s help to end this destructive and dangerous binge.” “This isn’t just a matter of property damage. Behind those windows are people who live and work.”

San Jose isn't the only Northern California city where a slingshot has been used in a recent run of crimes. In August, a guy in San Francisco was charged with hate crimes after breaking the windows of 20 businesses, the most of which were owned by Chinese people, with slingshots, pipes, and hammers.