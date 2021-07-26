Authorities have identified Estelle Hedaya, the last name on the Surfside Missing List.

Authorities identified Estelle Hedaya’s remains on Monday, making her the final name on the list of individuals missing after the Surfside condo collapse in Florida.

Hedaya, 54, was known as an extroverted individual who enjoyed traveling. Her remains were finally identified after an excruciating four-week wait, according to her relatives. Her younger brother, Ikey Hedaya, had provided DNA samples and visited the location twice to observe the search activities.

“Whenever she was having a problem, she always referenced God,” he added. “She had spiritually advanced to a new level, allowing her to flourish in all other areas.”

Her brother stated that he is gathering strength from God, just as his sister had done in difficult circumstances.

The site of the oceanfront Champlain Towers South collapse on June 24 has been mostly washed flat, and the wreckage has been hauled to a Miami warehouse. Authorities said there are no more victims to be found where the structure formerly stood, despite the fact that forensic experts are still at work, including studying the debris at the warehouse.

According to Fire Chief Alan Cominsky, responders found no evidence that anyone who was confirmed deceased had survived the original fall.

The risks of the rubble, including an unstable piece of the structure that teetered above, a persistent fire, and Florida’s suffocating summer heat and thunderstorms, kept search workers busy for weeks. Before declaring the job successful, they sifted through about 14,000 tons (13,000 metric tonnes) of fractured concrete and rebar.

In a convoy of firetrucks and other vehicles, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s urban search-and-rescue team left the scene on Friday, slowly driving to their headquarters. The fire chief praised their fortitude, noting that they had performed 12-hour shifts while sleeping out at the scene and dealing with the stress.

Linda March, a 58-year-old attorney and former New Yorker, was Hedaya’s close friend. Surprisingly, the two, along with Anastasia Gromova of Canada, were the final three victims to be recognized.

March and Leah Sutton were both “forces to be reckoned with,” according to Leah Sutton, who knew Hedaya since birth and considered herself a second mother to her.

