Austin Lanz: Who Is He? In the shooting at the Pentagon Transit Center, a suspect has been identified.

Austin Lanz has been identified as the perpetrator of a horrific attack at the Pentagon Transit Center on Tuesday morning.

Lanz, a 27-year-old Georgia native, is accused of charging a Pentagon police officer before stabbing them in the throat and killing them. Lanz was then shot and killed by police officers on the spot.

According to the Associated Press, Lanz had previously enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in October 2012. He never received the title of Marine, though, because he was “administratively separated” from the service less than a month later, according to the Marine Corps.

Investigators are looking into Lanz’s history to see whether there is any evidence of mental illness or political sympathies that could have influenced his behavior.

Around 10:37 a.m., an attack happened on a metro bus platform. Chief of the Pentagon’s Force Protection Agency, Woodrow Kusse, said in a press conference on Tuesday morning.

“There was gunfire exchanged, and there were multiple casualties,” Kusse said, without naming anyone or stating the exact number of those injured or killed. “The situation is safe, and there is no ongoing threat.” The FBI was on the site, according to Kusse, and was aiding with the investigation.

According to official tweets from the Department of Defense, a lockdown imposed on the surrounding area was removed just before noon.

According to reporter Lucas Tomlinson, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, the nation’s highest-ranking military commander, were not in the Pentagon during the shooting this morning. The two guys were in the White House for their usual meeting with Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers were seen saluting a black, unmarked van departing George Washington University Hospital behind a procession of motorcycles. The salute is usually performed in honor of a fallen officer.

The Fairfax City Police Department later tweeted its condolences to the fallen officer, but the officer’s identity has not yet been revealed.

The officer’s death was also confirmed by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency. According to the Associated Press, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also expressed his condolences and declared that flags at the Pentagon would be flown at half-staff.

