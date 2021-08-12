Aubrey de Grey, an anti-aging scientist, has been accused of sexually harassing two businesswomen.

A British gerontologist accused of sexual harassment has been placed on administrative leave by his Californian employer awaiting an inquiry. He previously stated that people could live into their thousands one day.

Aubrey de Grey, 58, the chief science officer of the Mountain View-based SENS Study Foundation, has been accused of predatory behavior by two women. De Grey is known for his research into attempting to reverse aging. He is adamantly opposed to the charges.

Celine Halioua, 26, the founder of the biotech start-up Loyal, which is working on medications to extend the lifetime of dogs, claimed on her blog on Wednesday that de Grey had made inappropriate comments while she was an intern at SENS in 2016.

SENS sponsored much of her college and graduate education, she said, and as a result, she was “frequently paraded in front of their donors.”

She also said that SENS officials took advantage of her beauty to raise cash, and that de Grey told her at one meal, “I was a “beautiful lady,” and that as a glorious woman, I had a responsibility to have sex with the contributors.”

She stated that she had left the dinner “sobbing,” and that it had taken her years to “break the deep-seated idea that I only got to where I am because older guys wanted to have sex with me.”

She wrote, “I suffered daily panic attacks for months after leaving Oxford, and still get flare ups.”

Meanwhile, Laura Deming, the founder of the Longevity Fund, claims that when she was 17, de Grey told her via email that he had a “adventurous love life” and that it had “always felt quite jarring” not to let conversations with her stray in that direction because “[he]could treat [me]as an equal on every other level.”

On August 10, she wrote on her blog that she had considered leaving the longevity profession on multiple occasions, and that while she expected “misunderstandings,” she did not expect “a valued mentor I’d known since childhood to hit on me so shamelessly.”

A critical update on the de Grey affair. We commend your courage in coming forward, @celinehalioua and @LauraDeming, for discussing this with @Nicole DeFeudis and @MaxGelman. https://t.co/39X1FFC0Tg

