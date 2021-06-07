Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell have asked the Court to dismiss the latest indictment.

Attorneys for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell have asked a judge to dismiss a modified indictment against her, claiming that prosecutors are just trying to blame her for her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein’s sex offenses.

The filings, dated May 7, were filed in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday. They are among a number of — so far failed — attempts by defence lawyers to overturn claims that their client recruited adolescent girls for Epstein to sexually assault from 1994 to 2004.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and will stand trial in November from her jail cell, where she has been since her arrest last year.