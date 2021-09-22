Attorney: Officer Who Bodyslammed Black Girl Should Be Fired.

While the officer continues on duty, a 16-year-old Black girl who was shown on video being bodyslammed by a school resource officer is too terrified to return to school, according to her family’s attorney.

On August 30, an officer detained Mikaila Robinson at Lancaster High School in California’s Antelope Valley. A bystander’s video captured her yelling as she was pushed down by the police.

The girl is learning independently at home, according to Lisa Bloom, a civil rights attorney representing the Robinson family. “She isn’t going any longer. Bloom informed This website that she is doing independent study at home because she returned to school after the incident and the cop proceeded to verbally harass her.

“All he did was make her feel uneasy and intimidated. So why is he there, when she isn’t even comfortable being at her own school?”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which provides police services for school campuses in the area, is being pressured by Bloom, the Robinson family, and allies to terminate the officer. She went on to say, “He should be suspended and removed from his job awaiting the investigation.”

Bloom said that the LAPD had ignored her pleas for information. “Everything we’ve heard has been secondhand,” she explained.

According to Bloom, local activists who met with a LASD captain said the police said Robinson was threatening.

She continued, “It appears to me that their story has been inconsistent.” “We were fortunate enough to obtain witness accounts from a handful of people, so we now have a better understanding of what transpired. Those witness accounts were completely compatible with Mikaila’s claim that she was not threatening anyone. She was going away at worst, and she wanted to contact her mother.”

At a rally outside the school last week, Bloom said she spoke with several worried parents. “At this moment, parents are terrified to send their children to school, so he should be suspended until an investigation,” she said.

“One of the parents who spoke stated his 14-year-old son is 6 feet tall, African American, and well-versed in the subject. This is a condensed version of the information.