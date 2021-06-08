Attorney for Proud Boys Founds Organization to Combat the ACLU’s “Radical Left”

A lawyer who represents seven Proud Boy suspects suspected of taking part in the Capitol attack and helped gather $2 million in bail money for double murder suspect Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha has launched a new organization to compete with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Lawyer John Pierce, who has also represented Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani and campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, announced the formation of the National Constitutional Law Union (NCLU) in response to what he described as “increasing government tyranny” in the United States, as well as the ACLU’s “shift to the extreme left” in recent years.

In a statement, Pierce said, “Our Constitutional rights are being shredded daily—and at an ever-accelerating speed” by a totalitarian administration.

“These liberties will be gone forever if freedom-loving Americans do not band together to defend them.” We believe that fighting in court for those who do not have the means or ability to fight for themselves is the most important thing that can be done to safeguard liberty.

“The ACLU has gone off the rails. It no longer defends all Americans’ constitutional rights. Rather, it has evolved into a weapon and instrument of the radical left. The NCLU will fill the void left by this development by advocating for the individual liberties of all Americans, regardless of party affiliation.”

Pierce represents Dominic Pezzola and Christopher Worrell, two far-right Proud Boys members indicted in connection with the January 6 attack on the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

He previously represented Rittenhouse, the defendant accused of killing two people and injured another on August 25, 2020, during a Black Lives Matter event in Wisconsin.

Pierce announced his departure from Rittenhouse’s defense team in December. The move came after Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger argued that Pierce should not be involved in the case because of his “significant personal financial difficulties,” claiming that some of the money he and Lin Wood raised for Rittenhouse’s defense case could be used to repay Pierce’s “numerous creditors.”

Rittenhouse was released from detention on November 20 after Wood and Pierce successfully raised $2 million in bail for him through their FightBack Foundation.

