Attacks against the government were called for by the Oath Keepers, which is insurrection by definition.

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

On November 10, Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, a Yale Law School alumnus, spoke on the Internet about the approaching gathering planned for Washington over the weekend. He said that his organization has armed personnel on standby “as a nuclear option” to prevent Donald Trump from winning the election.

“This election was rigged, and this is a communist/Deep State coup that is just as corrupt and illegitimate as what happens in third-world banana republics,” he stated.

He claimed that the only way to save his troops from fighting in a “bloody war” would be for Donald Trump to declassify evidence already in the government’s possession, which would reveal a pedophilia ring in the “deep state” attempting to keep the president in power.

After Barack Obama’s election in 2009, Rhodes created the Oath Keepers. The Oath Keepers are “a nonprofit organization with a constitutionalist worldview” that “promotes itself as patriots and is mostly comprised of military and law enforcement professionals,” according to homeland security data in 2010. One of the first internal reports regarding the group stated, “The Oath Keepers maintain various websites upon which they list 10 commands they feel are unconstitutional and hence have the right to refuse to follow.”

The following year, a restricted report from a homeland security-funded fusion center warned that many organizations, including the “anti-government” Oath Keepers, were attempting to recruit public safety personnel into their organizations in order to gain greater legitimacy “and gain access to government information and contacts.”

According to the study, YouTube videos discussed a “New World Order” and a “rising up” against a “tyrannical regime.”

In 2012, Rhodes observed, "The Republic is on the verge of extinction precisely because Republicans have picked the lesser of two evils (the lesser of two oath breakers) in every election." "You are still poisoning yourself and will die if you consume a slightly decreased dose of poison, like 80 percent poison instead of 100 percent poison." Another homeland security study released at the end of the Obama administration stated that