Attacked by a ‘Huge’ Raccoon, a 70-year-old woman gets the animal in a headlock and says, “I thought I was going to die.”

After being attacked by a raccoon last week, a Massachusetts woman was left with many scratches and bruises.

On December 1, Donna Sanginario was putting up Christmas decorations around some plants outside her Lancaster house when she was attacked.

Sanginario described the experience in a Facebook post: “From across the street, I could hear a peculiar noise. I turned around to see what the ruckus was and found myself staring at a 10-foot-long raccoon.” The raccoon then “jumped” at Sanginario, latching on to her and biting, cutting, and bruiseing her arms, which she photographed and posted to Facebook.

She wrote, “Worst nightmare of my life.” “Both the raccoon and I were screaming like crazy.” The raccoon dropped from Sanginario’s arm at one point before resuming the attack.

Sanginario claimed she was able to get the raccoon into a headlock and hold it there for a period of time, during which she was bitten. “I could hear bones shattering in his neck as he bit me,” she wrote.

When the raccoon stopped screaming, Sanginario got go of it, and the animal apparently went away. She wrote, “I truly believed I was going to die.”

Sanginario, who is said to be 70 years old, told Massachusetts news station WCVB NewsCenter 5 that the raccoon weighed roughly 45 pounds and that the whole incident lasted several minutes.

Sanginario was given a series of rabies vaccine shots after the attack.

According to WCVB NewsCenter 5, authorities searched for the raccoon but were unable to locate it or test it for rabies.

Shauna Terkanian, Sanginario’s daughter, told the news organization that she wants to raise awareness about the attack in the area.

Raccoon attacks can raise rabies worries since the rabies virus is usually prevalent in wild animals in the United States, such as raccoons, bats, skunks, and foxes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—though dog bites are the leading cause in many other nations.

The rabies virus can be passed from an infected animal to humans or animals by bites or direct contact with its saliva, brain, or nervous system tissue. It causes symptoms after infecting the central nervous system. This is a condensed version of the information.